March CPI Comes In Right In-Line, While Core Stays Super Cool

The number:



0.5% on headline was right in line with what we were expecting. Core CPI of 0.1% was half of what was expected.

Markets are moving a little higher on this news, but are still pointing down.

Already, the conversation is turning to deflation again.

Background: No introduction needed. March CPI is expected to hit 0.5%. Core CPI is expected to rise just 0.2%.

A hot number could bury QE3 for good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.