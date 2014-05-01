Construction Spending Misses Expectations

Construction spending climbed 0.2% month-over-month in March.
This missed expectations for a 0.5% rise.
Meanwhile, February’s reading was revised down to reflect a 0.2% fall, compared with an initial reading of a 0.1% rise.
Private residential consutrction was up 0.8% on the month and 16% on the year. But public residential construction was down 6.6% on the month and 26.7% on the year.
Homebuilder confidence climbed modestly in April but has been disappointing. Meanwhile, new home sales plunged and housing starts have also been disappointing.
