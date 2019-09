At 10AM ET, we’ll get the March reading of U.S. construction spending.



Economists are looking for 0.6% month-over-month growth, down from a 1.2% growth rate in February.

March was unseasonably cold, which may have hindered activity.

Click Here For Update >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.