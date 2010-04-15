Make No Mistake, Chinese Commodity Imports Blew The Doors Off In March

China registered a slightly surprising trade deficit in March, but it was probably a fluke. The Lunar New Year played a big role in it. The country is expected to return to surplus in April.



But make no mistake, the country’s imports are simply on a tear, and any suggestion that the country is slowing down its imports of key industrial commodities like steel, iron ore, and oil is off the mark.

A report put out today by JPMorgan analyst Jang Ulrich goes through the numbers, but this table basically tells the story:

Photo: JPMorgan

