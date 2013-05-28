Here Comes The March Case-Shiller House Price Index

Heads up.



At 9 AM ET we get the Case-Shiller house price index for March.

Case-Shiller is considered the gold standard of housing indices.

Via Calculated Risk, here’s what to expect:

• At 9:00 AM ET, S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index for March. Although this is the March report, it is really a 3 month average of January, February and March. The consensus is for a 10.2% year-over-year increase in the Composite 20 index (NSA) for December. The Zillow forecast is for the Composite 20 to increase 9.8% year-over-year, and for prices to increase 0.9% month-to-month seasonally adjusted.

We’ll have the number LIVE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.