We May Have Just Gotten The Answer About How Much Weather Was Hurting The Economy...

Over the last few months, one of the big questions has been how much the rough weather has been hurting the economy and how much of a snapback we sould see once the spring arrived.

We may have just gotten our answer.

Car sales line up very nicely, typically, with jobs and other economic indicators. And they just crushed it. All the big automakers beat expectations.

As Calculated Risk notes, March vehicle sales just hit their highest levels since March 2007.

Bottom line: Now that things are thawing out, the snapback is looking pretty big.

