ADP Misses Expectations, With Just 201K New Private Sector Jobs

The number:
Kind of a snooze. A slight miss from estimates at 201K. Analysts were looking for 210K Last month was revised down a hair.
Really nothing too big to see here. The market slides a little bit, though not much. This doesn’t change the outlook for Friday very much.
Here’s a look at payrolls by size of company.
Background: Analysts are looking for 210K new private sector jobs from the much-maligned ADP report.
Of course, it’s just a little preview of Friday’s big BLS report for March, though historically it’s been pretty good.
Markets are nicely higher.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.