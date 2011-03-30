ADP Misses Expectations, With Just 201K New Private Sector Jobs

The number:



Kind of a snooze. A slight miss from estimates at 201K. Analysts were looking for 210K Last month was revised down a hair.

Really nothing too big to see here. The market slides a little bit, though not much. This doesn’t change the outlook for Friday very much.

Here’s a look at payrolls by size of company.

Background: Analysts are looking for 210K new private sector jobs from the much-maligned ADP report.

Of course, it’s just a little preview of Friday’s big BLS report for March, though historically it’s been pretty good.

Markets are nicely higher.

