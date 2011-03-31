A Quick Reminder That Today Is Going To Be A Huge Day

There’s a lot of stuff on your docket today:

Irish stress test results.

The USDA crop planting survey comes out.

David Sokol is appearing on CNBC to discuss his resignation from Berkshire Hathaway.

The Fed releases data about who accessed the discount window.

Initial jobless claims.

Also, remember, that it’s the last day of the month, so from a market perspective, there could be some late jockeying.



