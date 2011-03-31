A Quick Reminder That Today Is Going To Be A Huge Day

Joe Weisenthal
sun sunrise

There’s a lot of stuff on your docket today:

  • Irish stress test results.
  • The USDA crop planting survey comes out.
  • David Sokol is appearing on CNBC to discuss his resignation from Berkshire Hathaway.
  • The Fed releases data about who accessed the discount window.
  • Initial jobless claims.

Also, remember, that it’s the last day of the month, so from a market perspective, there could be some late jockeying.

