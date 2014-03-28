Two Important Pieces Of Economic Data Are Coming Out Today

Later on today we get two important pieces of economic data.

From Calculated Risk:

At 8:30 AM ET, Personal Income and Outlays for February. The consensus is for a 0.2% increase in personal income, and for a 0.3% increase in personal spending. And for the Core PCE price index to increase 0.1%. At 9:55 AM, Reuter’s/University of Michigan’s Consumer sentiment index (final for March). The consensus is for a reading of 80.5, up from the preliminary reading of 79.9, but down from the February reading of 81.6.

Neither of these are that huge, but both are important pieces of the puzzle.

Next week, of course, is Jobs Week, so the data calendar will be stacked.

