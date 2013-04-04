Here's A Bunch Of Ugly Numbers Out Of Europe

Europe’s economy continues to be a mess.
The latest purchasing managers index (PMI) numbers continue to show contraction at an accelerating rate.
The eurozone composite PMI fell to 46.5 in March, down from 47.9 a month ago.
Any reading below 50 signals contraction.
Germany and France delivered worse numbers. Italy and Spain had improving numbers, but they still reflected contraction.
From Markit Economics:
