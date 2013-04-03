Ford And Chrysler Lead The Way As US March Auto Sales Figures Come In

March U.S. auto sales are being released throughout the day.



Analysts estimate a seasonally-adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of sales of 15.4 million units, which compares to 14.1 million a year ago.

“Expect a good month with a forecasted March SAAR of 15.3 million,” said Citi’s Itay Michaeli. “We expect full-size pickup truck sales to rise 15-20%, outpacing the industry.”

So far the numbers are looking encouraging:

Ford: +5.7 per cent, estimate +4.4 per cent

GM: +6.4 per cent, est. +12.0 per cent

Chrysler: +5 per cent, est. +3.0 per cent

Toyota: +1 per cent, est. +1.6 per cent

Nissan/Infiniti: +1 per cent, est. -2.1 per cent

Volkswagon: +3.1 per cent, est. n/a

