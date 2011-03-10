The 15 Best-Performing Stocks Since The 2009 Market Bottom

The Dow and S&P 500 hit a 10-year low on March 9, 2009, at the height of the market chaos driven by the collapse of the U.S. banking sector and the explosion of the real estate bubble.



Since then, the S&P 500 has practically doubled, rising from 676 to 1,321 as of yesterday.

We surveyed the S&P 1500 to list companies that have witnessed the largest per cent growth since. Crocs and Ruby Tuesday have seen quite the revival. Read on to see which other companies made the list.

