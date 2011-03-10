The 15 Best-Performing Stocks Since The 2009 Market Bottom

The Dow and S&P 500 hit a 10-year low on March 9, 2009, at the height of the market chaos driven by the collapse of the U.S. banking sector and the explosion of the real estate bubble.
Since then, the S&P 500 has practically doubled, rising from 676 to 1,321 as of yesterday.
We surveyed the S&P 1500 to list companies that have witnessed the largest per cent growth since. Crocs and Ruby Tuesday have seen quite the revival. Read on to see which other companies made the list.
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates commercial banking, branch banking, consumer lending and investment Advisory operations. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Market cap: $12.57 billion
Ticker: FITB
CEO: Kevin T. Kabat
Source: Bloomberg
Stone Energy Corporation is an oil and gas company that operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Market cap: $1.32 billion
Ticker: SGY
CEO: David H. Welch
Source: Bloomberg
La-Z-Boy Inc is a global manufacturer of reclining chairs and upholstered furniture and operates 510 comfort studios. The company is headquartered in Monroe County, Michigan.
Market cap: $495.82 million
Ticker: LZB
CEO: Kurt L. Darrow
Source: Bloomberg
Veeco Instruments Inc. operates in process equipment technology and designs, manufactures and markets LED's (light-emitting diodes) and offers technology solutions. The company is headquartered in Plainview, NY.
Market cap: $1.97 billion
Ticker: VECO
CEO: John R. Peeler
Source: Bloomberg
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures pulp and paper products and the company is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.
Market cap: $895.40 million
Ticker: CLW
CEO: Gordon L. Jones
Source: Bloomberg
JDS Uniphase Corporation designs and manufactures products in the communications test and measurement (CommTest), communications and commercial optical products (CCOP) and advanced optical technologies (AOT) segments. The company has offices 80 offices and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Market cap: $5.69 billion
Ticker: JDSU
CEO: Thomas Waechter
Source: Bloomberg
The EW Scripps Company is a media conglomerate which owns newspapers, TV stations, information websites and is involved in licensing and syndication. It owns ABC and NBC affiliates and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Market cap: $545.24 million
Ticker: SSP
CEO: Richard A. Boehne
Source: Bloomberg
Ruby Tuesday Inc. owns Ruby Tuesday restaurants and has 46 franchisees in the United States and operates in 16 other countries. The company is headquartered in Maryville, Tennessee.
Market cap: $858.94 million
Ticker: RT
CEO: Sandy Beall
Source: Bloomberg
Sonic Automotive is an automotive retailer with 100 dealerships across 15 American states. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Market cap: $801.35 million
Ticker: SAH
CEO: O. Bruton Smith
Source: Bloomberg
Genworth Financial is a global financial security company that provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial services in 25 countries. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.
Market cap: $6.37 billion
Ticker: GNW
CEO: Michael D. Fraizer
Source: Bloomberg
Century aluminium is a subsidiary of Swiss Glencore International that produces aluminium with its main facility is in Iceland. The company is headquartered in Monterey, California.
Market cap: $1.56 billion
Ticker: CENX
CEO: Logan W. Kruger
Source: Bloomberg
Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company which has its primary operations along the Louisiana Gulf Coast and in West Texas. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Market cap: $1.22 billion
Ticker: GPOR
CEO: James Palm
Source: Bloomberg
Crocs, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes footwear globally and claims to have sold over 100 million pairs of crocs to date. The company is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Market cap: $1.7 billion
Ticker: CROX
CEO: John McCarvel
Source: Bloomberg
Buckeye Technologies Inc. produces cellulose-based products derived from cotton and wood for the global market. The company is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.
Market cap: $99.13 million
Ticker: BKI
CEO: John B. Crowe
Source: Bloomberg
Sonic Solutions develops products and services that adapt digital media content for various technology platforms. It's brands include DivX, Roxio and MainConcept. The company with its headquarters in Marin Country, California has been acquired by Rovi Corporation.
Market cap: $726.41 million
Ticker: SNIC
CEO: David Habiger
Source: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.