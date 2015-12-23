German politician gets 6 months of probation for sporting a Nazi tattoo

Alexander Marguier via AP German politician Marcel Zech is seen with a tattoo at a public swimming pool in Oranienburg, eastern Germany.

A German court found a politician guilty on Tuesday for sporting a tattoo bearing the tower and gates of Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp, according to German paper, Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten.

Marcel Zech, 27, a member of the far-right National Democratic Party and a council member near Berlin, was given six months probation for the tattoo, which was discovered when he went to a public pool on November 21, 2015.

Bundesarchiv The gate and railways at Auschwitz.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors asked for an unsuspended 10-month sentence for Zech’s violation of Germany’s ban on the public display of Nazi symbols.

Gedenkstätte Buchenwald ‘Jedem das Seine’ written on a gate at Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald.

Auschwitz, the largest death camp established by the Nazi regime, held approximately 1.3 million people between 1940 and 1945.

It was here that Nazis murdered approximately 1.1 million people, according to estimates from the US Holocaust Memorial Musem.

Zech’s tattoo also had the words “Jedem das Seine” or “To each their own,” which was a Nazi slogan written on the gates of Buchenwald, another death camp.

