A Brazilian Beer Billionaire Just Bought This $US31 Million Apartment On Central Park West

The owner of the largest beer company in the world has bought a luxurious apartment in Central Park West, according to NY Daily News.

Brazilian billionaire Marcel Telles, owner of Anheuser-Busch InBev, spent a whopping $US31 million on his new condo. With a net worth of $US11.6 billion, Telles is one of the richest men in Brazil.

With three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a library, the apartment is over 3,000 square feet big. The building includes a fitness center with a 75-foot pool, a screening room, private wine cellars, a walnut-paneled library, and a private dining room for its residents.

The apartment previously belonged to Tyler Ellis, daughter of fashion designer Perry Ellis. Ellis spent $US11 million on the place in 2008.

