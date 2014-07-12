A Brazilian Beer Billionaire Just Bought This $US31 Million Apartment On Central Park West

Marcel Telles 9StreetEasy

The owner of the largest beer company in the world has bought a luxurious apartment in Central Park West, according to NY Daily News.

Brazilian billionaire Marcel Telles, owner of Anheuser-Busch InBev, spent a whopping $US31 million on his new condo. With a net worth of $US11.6 billion, Telles is one of the richest men in Brazil.

With three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a library, the apartment is over 3,000 square feet big. The building includes a fitness center with a 75-foot pool, a screening room, private wine cellars, a walnut-paneled library, and a private dining room for its residents.

The apartment previously belonged to Tyler Ellis, daughter of fashion designer Perry Ellis. Ellis spent $US11 million on the place in 2008.

Located at 15 Central Park West, the famous building is composed of two limestone towers, with a courtyard and private motor entrance.

The apartment includes a spacious kitchen adjoined to a dining room, a living room, and a personal library.

The windows stretch as high as the 11-foot ceilings.

The master bedroom has two large windows, a large bath, and a walk-in closet.

Spanning a total 3,105 square feet, it also comes with a working fireplace.

From the 33rd floor, you can see way beyond just the Lincoln Square neighbourhood.

From the 33rd floor, there are views in every direction, from Central Park ...

... To the Hudson River.

