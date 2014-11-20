Teen Breaks His Own Guinness World Record For Speed Texting With An IPhone 6 Plus

Yes, there is a Guinness World Record for speed texting. And the current record holder just set the bar much higher for himself with a new record, accomplished with Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus.

Marcel Fernandes Filho, a 17-year-old from Brazil, set the Guinness World Record for “Fastest Time To Type A Text Message On A Touchscreen Device” back in May with Samsung’s Galaxy S4 smartphone. He achieved the feat with the customisable Fleksy keyboard.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fleksy was previously unavailable on iOS until Apple started allowing third-party keyboards with the release of iOS 8. So on Tuesday, Filho grabbed Apple’s biggest smartphone, the iPhone 6 Plus, installed Fleksy, and beat his own world record.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Filho’s record with the Galaxy S4 in May was 18 seconds and 19 milliseconds. Filho’s new record with the iPhone 6 Plus was 17 seconds flat.

That’s pretty fast.

You can download Fleksy for iOS or Android here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.