Spanish Newspaper Runs A Perfect Front Page After World Cup Disaster

The most successful era of Spanish soccer history came to an end on Thursday when Spain was eliminated from the 2014 World Cup in a 2-0 loss to Chile.

They’re the only defending champions to ever be eliminated after two games under the current World Cup format, according to ESPN’s Paul Carr.

Marca, Spain’s highly influential daily sports newspaper, published this brilliant front page on Thursday morning.

Spain won the 2008 Euros, 2010 World Cup, and 2012 Euros. There is reason to believe they will reload with young talent at the 2016 Euros, but the dynasty is now over.

Says it all:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.