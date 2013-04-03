'Amazing Spider-Man' Director Posts Pics Poking Fun At Himself On-Set

If anyone is having fun making a movie right now, it’s definitely director Marc Webb.
Since filming began nearly 40 days ago on “The Amazing Spider-Man” sequel, Webb regularly tweets out an image or video from the set for every day they’re working.
While we’ve seen glimpses of the new Spidey suit, hints at the plot, and a new cast member in B.J. Novak (“The Office”), yesterday’s images may have been among the best yet.
First, Webb tweeted an image of himself taken on set as two of his producers looked onward.
Day 39. Part I. twitter.com/MarcW/status/3…
— Marc Webb (@MarcW) April 2, 2013
He then followed up with a jab at himself, speaking from the producers’ point of view:
Day 39. Part II. “Do you still have Raimi’s number?” #producers twitter.com/MarcW/status/3…
— Marc Webb (@MarcW) April 2, 2013
Sam Raimi directed the first “Spider-Man” trilogy which grossed nearly $2.5 billion worldwide.
