Chicago Bears Fire Head Coach Marc Trestman

The Chicago Bears have fired head coach Marc Trestman after two seasons with the team, according to Jay Glazer.

GM Phil Emery has also been fired after three season with the Bears.

In two seasons with the team, Trestman has gone 13-19, never making it to the playoffs.

The Bears have had a controversial seaon off the field in 2014 as well. After signing Jay Cutler to a seven-year, $US126 million contract in January, offensive coordinator Aaron Kromer reportedly told an NFL reporter that the Bears were having “buyer’s remorse,” since Cutler was not playing well.

More to come…

