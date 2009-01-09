Marc Rich's Madoff Loss "Insignificant": $10-$15 Million

Pardoned fugitive Rich apparently not feeling the sting of recession.
Marc Rich, the fugitive financier whose pardon by President Clinton eight years ago caused a huge controversy, is back in the news.
A spokeswoman said he suffered an “insignificant” loss in the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme.
Alison Leigh Cowan of The Times reports that the loss was “$10 million to $15 million.”
