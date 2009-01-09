Marc Rich—Latest Madoff Victim

We guess it takes one to know one. Sketchy billionaire financier Marc Rich, who was indicted for tax evasion and fled the country before being pardoned by Bill Clinton in 2001, is Bernie the Swindler’s latest high profile victim.



Bloomberg: Marc Rich, the fugitive financier pardoned by President Bill Clinton, invested with accused Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff.

“We can confirm that the Marc Rich Group and Marc Rich have an insignificant exposure held indirectly,” spokeswoman Monika Meili said in an e-mail. It had “no material impact on the overall financial situation of the Group,” she said…

Marc Rich Group, based in Zug, Switzerland, invests in real estate and hedge funds.

Rich has a checkered past of his own. In addition to his tax evasion charges, he also was indicted for selling oil to Iran during the hostage crisis. His ex-wife Denise was rumoured to have bought Marc’s pardon in exchange for large donations to the Democratic party and Clinton during his time in office.



