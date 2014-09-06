Here Are Some Watches Created By Apple's New Rockstar Designer

The world fully expects to catch a glimpse of Apple’s newest product next week, a smartwatch commonly called the iWatch. Apple may just tease the new device and it won’t be available for immediate sale. But as Apple continues exploring wearable tech, we now have a better idea how future gadget designs will be influenced.

Apple hired world-famous designer Marc Newson on Friday. Newson is a design genius who has worked on everything bathroom products, interiors, and furniture. He once even designed a personal jet, the Kelvin40, commissioned by the Foundation Cartier in Paris in 2003.

That said, he also famously founded a watch company, Ikepod, credited for starting the “big watch” men’s fashion revolution, though he officially severed design ties with the company in 2012.

Here are a few example’s of Newson’s watch designs.

Maybe the most classic Ikepod watch was known as the Horizon collection.

Ikepod Marc Newsom Horizon watch

This watch was a revision of the Horizon, designed in collaboration with graffiti artist turned painter/sculptor/designer known as Kaws.

Newson isn’t stuck on the idea of round watches. Here’s one he calls Solaris, the last design he did for Ikepod.

Marc Newsom Marc Newsom Solaris watch

The above watch also came in gold.

