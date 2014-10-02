Genius Designer Marc Newson Is Only Working At Apple Part Time

Apple’s latest design hire will only be working at the company part time, according to a Dezeen interview with Marc Newson.

In her interview, Amy Frearson asks Newson if he thinks he’ll have time for projects outside his role in Cupertino. This was his response:

Yes absolutely, because my role at Apple doesn’t necessitate all of my time and that was for very specific reasons, so absolutely, my company still exists and I remain based in the UK.

Although he doesn’t use the words part time, the limits of his job at Apple were alluded to in a recent Vanity Fair article on his hire.

Newson won’t say anything about the “very specific” project he’s working on. He has a history of designing watches, but he’s also designed everything from concept cars to spacecraft interiors. It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to guess that Newson will likely help design future versions of the Apple Watch.

Don’t hold your breath for an Apple Car, though.

