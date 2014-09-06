'Influential Designer' Marc Newson Is Apple Genius Jony Ive's Latest Hire

Rebecca Naden/Getty Jony Ive with his new design hire Marc Newson. The two are old friends.

Marc Newson will join Jony Ive’s design team at Apple,according to Vanity Fair’s Kia Makarechi.

Ive called Newson “one of the most influential designers of this generation” in a statement to Vanity Fair. The two designers are reportedly close friends.

Newson and Ive have collaborated on projects before. Last year they designed this Leica camera for Bono’s (RED) auction:

Getty Images/John Moore It took 55 engineers nearly 2,200 hours to make this special edition Leica.

Newson will work on projects outside Apple as well, according to Vanity Fair.

It’s also interesting to note that Newson has designed luxury watches, and even started his own watch brand.

His hire comes as Apple has begun positioning itself as a luxury brand. The tech goliath recently poached Burberry’s CEO, Angela Ahrendts.

Paul Deneve — now Apple’s VP of Special Projects — came to Cupertino last year after serving as CEO of Yves Saint Laurent.

