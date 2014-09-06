This Video Of Marc Newson Makes Us Really Excited For Apple's New Products

If you thought Apple’s products were beautiful and easy to use before, just wait. Apple has hired one of the world’s most famous product designers, Marc Newson.

Newson is close friends with Apple’s rock star in-house designer, Jony Ive. This could be the dream team of industrial product design as Apple branches out into watches, Beats headphones, and who-knows-what-else.

The video below shows Newson as he thumbs through his design book and talks about designing watches.

Some of the timepieces and jewelry he shows off are truly mind-blowing. It will be so interesting to see what Newson brings to Apple.

