Marc Mobius: Here Comes Another 40% Surge For The BRICs

Investor Mark Mobius has made his career championing emerging markets, and he’s not shying away from that at all, despite the dicey global economy, and the huge rally this year.



Bloomberg: Mark Mobius said stocks in Brazil, Russia, India and China are likely to rise by 30 to 40 per cent within three to four years as higher economic growth and lower government debt spurs corporate earnings.

Mobius, chairman of Templeton Asset Management Ltd., said he’s increasing holdings in all emerging markets, with particular focus on the four biggest developing-nation economies collectively known as the BRICs.

“BRIC countries are really at the top” of our favourite holdings, Mobius said in an interview at the sidelines of a press conference in Istanbul today. “You can see BRIC countries have been best performing.”

