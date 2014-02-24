19 Striking Photos Show What Nevada Brothels Are Really Like

Marc McAndrews These women at the Love Ranch in Carson City, Nevada wait for customers to arrive.

Before travelling to Nevada, photographer Marc McAndrews had never been to a strip club, let alone a brothel. Now, he’s been to every single one in the state.

Over the course of five years, McAndrews made regular trips to Nevada’s legal brothels, staying anywhere from a week to a month each time. He stayed in bedrooms in the houses, shared a bathroom with the working girls, and saw the world that no one — except those that work at the brothels — see.

“It’s a different experience when you wake up in the morning and have to pass the cereal and the milk to your subject. It changes the relationship,” explains McAndrews. “People’s guards go down and they become more at ease. They start to let you see their world.”

McAndrews shared some photos from his trips inside the brothels with us (you can see more photos and amazing stories in his book, “Nevada Rose“).

