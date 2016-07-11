Marc Maron says he's ending his IFC TV show: 'It's done'

Marc Maron has decided to end his IFC comedy show, “Maron.”

The comedian made the surprise announcement Monday on his “WTF” podcast.

“I’ve decided that this is it. It’s done,” Maron said of the comedy series. “There’s ways to do more, but this was the vision. This season was the season. And I couldn’t be more thrilled about how it came out, how all four seasons came out.”

Maron said that this week’s two-episode season finale will serve as the series finale.

“I think you’ll see that we wrapped the story up in the best way possible,” he said. “And I just feel like it’s done and I’m thrilled about it.”

Furthermore, he said that IFC would probably want to do more, but the cable network hasn’t spoken to him about continuing the show, which follows a fictionalized version of Maron, for a fifth season.

“I’m sure [IFC] would be thrilled to do more … It doesn’t cost them a lot,” Maron said. “We do it pretty inexpensively, which adds to the challenge. I had amazing people working with me.”

He added, “IFC gave us a lot of creative freedom, but I feel like it’s done and I’m proud of it. And I don’t see any reason to keep going.”

The comedian explained that he didn’t see any reason to go on just for the money and then end up ruining the show.

“I’m sorry if you’re disappointed, but I feel like it’s done,” Maron said. “I’m just glad that I am able to say I’m done and it could be my decision.”

IFC president Jennifer Caserta said that the cable network supports Maron’s decision to end the show in a statement to Business Insider:

“IFC feels incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Marc and to bring his unique vision for a television show to our viewers, and we support his decision to bring the series to a close after this remarkable fourth season. We are enormously proud of ‘Maron’ and the comedic, poignant and deeply personal ride Marc has taken us on. He is an incredibly authentic talent and we wish him nothing but the best.”

“Maron,” which premiered in 2013, also stars Josh Brener, Dave Anthony, Andy Kindler, Lucy Davis, Nora Zehetner, Sally Kellerman, Judd Hirsch, Troy Ruptash, and Rick Shapiro.

Maron created and executive produces the show, with executive producers Sivert Glarum and Michael Jamin serving as showrunners.

This article has been updated with IFC’s statement.

