How Diapers.com Became A $540 Million Company In Five Years

Amazon has agreed to a $540 million acquisition of Quidsi, the parent of Diapers.com and Soap.com, according to Fortune. We spoke with the startup CEO and co-founder Marc Lore this summer about how he turned a “nights and weekend” project into an Amazon competitor company in 5 years.



Diapers.com is an online retailer that specialises in, you guessed it, diapers and baby products. Co-founder & CEO Marc Lore explains how he turned a “nights and weekend” project into a $300+ million company in 5 years.

