Check Out Billionaire Hedge Funder Marc Lasry's 'Super Freaky' Halloween Decorations

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

In keeping with tradition, billionaire hedge fund manager Marc Lasry, who runs Avenue Capital, has once again made his Upper East Side mansion spectacularly spooky for Halloween.Lasry, who is married with five children, has decked out his palatial home with severed bloody heads, skeletons, ghouls, witches and less frightening inflatable decorations such as a mummy and Sponge Bob Square Pants.



He’s also known for putting the famous “Super Freak”-singing pirate skeleton at the front door of his home every Halloween.

We checked it out last night and and have included photos in the slides that follow.

