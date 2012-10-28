Check Out Billionaire Hedge Funder Marc Lasry's 'Super Freaky' Halloween Decorations

Julia La Roche
marc lasry halloween

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

In keeping with tradition, billionaire hedge fund manager Marc Lasry, who runs Avenue Capital, has once again made his Upper East Side mansion spectacularly spooky for Halloween.Lasry, who is married with five children, has decked out his palatial home with severed bloody heads, skeletons, ghouls, witches and less frightening inflatable decorations such as a mummy and Sponge Bob Square Pants. 

He’s also known for putting the famous “Super Freak”-singing pirate skeleton at the front door of his home every Halloween. 

We checked it out last night and and have included photos in the slides that follow.  

Here's what you see as you walk down the street toward Lasry's home.

The severed heads situated on the fence are quite terrifying.

In fact, there are a lot of severed heads on display.

Yikes!

As you approach the house, there's a motion activated witch. Her eyes start glowing when you set her off.

Lasry's Halloween tradition is probably best known for his 'Super Freak'-singing pirate skeleton at the front door.

Check it out in action....

The Lasrys really pay attention to detail when it comes to decorating.

When we visited, two young kids taking photos said they were scared of this hanging baby vampire.

There are tons of other creepy decorations.

Even the trees in the street have skeletons and ghouls hanging from them.

Eek!

The inflatable mummy isn't so scary, though. There's a Sponge Bob up on the balcony as well.

The whole thing is really quite a site to behold.

Want to see how another billionaire hedge funder celebrates Halloween?

