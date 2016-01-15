Hedge fund manager Marc Lasry is playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Kevin Hart's team

AP Images Marc Lasry, the CEO of Avenue Capital and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks

Billionaire Marc Lasry, CEO of the $14 billion hedge fund Avenue Capital and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Lasry, a member of Team USA, will be coached by four-time celebrity game MVP Kevin Hart.

His teammates include Jason Sudeikis (“Race”); Michael B. Jordan (“Creed”); Anthony Anderson (ABC’s “Blackish”); Bryshere “Yazz” Grey (FOX’s “Empire”); Nick Cannon (“America’s Got Talent”); five-time NBA All-Star and ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups; NBA legend Muggsy Bogues; and WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne of the Chicago Sky.

He’ll be going up against the Canadian team coached by Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist and Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake. Drake will be assisted by NBA MVP Steve Nash and Toronto Blue Jays All-Star right fielder José Bautista.

The Canadian team includes Arcade Fire’s Win Butler; Drew and Jonathan Scott (HGTV’s “Property Brothers”); professional tennis player Milos Raonic; actor and singer Kris Wu; seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady; NBA TV analyst Rick Fox; and Natalie Achonwa of the Indiana Fever.

The game, which is being held in Toronto, airs on ESPN on Friday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. ET.

