Hedge Fund Billionaire Marc Lasry Says He's Going To Be The New Ambassador To France

Billionaire Marc Lasry, who runs distressed debt hedge fund Avenue Capital, is going to be the next ambassador to France, according to Politico’s Maggie Haberman.From Politico:



During one of the events, Clinton declared that Lasry “got some good news” earlier Wednesday, adding that he was told he is the new ambassador to France. The move had been expected, according to multiple sources, and Clinton himself had asked the president to consider it, according to a source.

Last year, Lasry hosted a $40,000-per-ticket fundraiser dinner for Obama at his Upper East Side home.

[Hat Tip: Lawrence Delevingne/Hedge Fund Intelligence]

