Hedge fund billionaire Marc Lasry drained a killer shot at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Billionaire Marc Lasry, CEO of the $14 billion hedge fund Avenue Capital and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has some serious basketball skills.
Lasry, 55, played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Toronto this weekend. He scored eight points and had six rebounds.
Check it out:
Billups to Lasry!! #DewCelebGame https://t.co/WWlbKNBtxD
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 13, 2016
He also nailed killer warm up shot from the sidelines:
“This is how Steph Curry warms up” #NBAAllStarTO pic.twitter.com/vUZTJ27fgh
— Alexander Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) February 12, 2016
A member of Team USA, Lasry was coached by four-time celebrity game MVP Kevin Hart.
His teammates included Jason Sudeikis (“Race”); Anthony Anderson (ABC’s “Blackish”); Nick Cannon (“America’s Got Talent”); five-time NBA All-Star and ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups; NBA legend Muggsy Bogues; and WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne of the Chicago Sky.
Team USA faced off against the Canadian team coached by Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist and Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake.
Canada’s team was comprised of Arcade Fire’s Win Butler; Drew and Jonathan Scott (HGTV’s “Property Brothers”); professional tennis player Milos Raonic; actor and singer Kris Wu; seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady; NBA TV analyst Rick Fox; and Natalie Achonwa of the Indiana Fever.
Canada defeated Team USA 74-64.
