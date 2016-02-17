Hedge fund billionaire Marc Lasry drained a killer shot at the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Billionaire Marc Lasry, CEO of the $14 billion hedge fund Avenue Capital and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has some serious basketball skills.

Lasry, 55, played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Toronto this weekend. He scored eight points and had six rebounds.

Check it out:

He also nailed killer warm up shot from the sidelines:

A member of Team USA, Lasry was coached by four-time celebrity game MVP Kevin Hart.

His teammates included Jason Sudeikis (“Race”); Anthony Anderson (ABC’s “Blackish”); Nick Cannon (“America’s Got Talent”); five-time NBA All-Star and ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups; NBA legend Muggsy Bogues; and WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne of the Chicago Sky.

Team USA faced off against the Canadian team coached by Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist and Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake.

Canada’s team was comprised of Arcade Fire’s Win Butler; Drew and Jonathan Scott (HGTV’s “Property Brothers”); professional tennis player Milos Raonic; actor and singer Kris Wu; seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady; NBA TV analyst Rick Fox; and Natalie Achonwa of the Indiana Fever.

Canada defeated Team USA 74-64.

