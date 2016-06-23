Marc Jacobs wrote a response to back up Kendall Jenner after an older model said supermodels no longer exist

Marc Jacobs jumped to Kendall Jenner’s defence after people criticised her status as a “supermodel.”

Earlier this month, Stephanie Seymour, one of the Big Six, was asked by Vanity Fair if she agreed with model Rebecca Romijn’s statement about Jenner and fellow model Gigi Hadid not being “true supermodels.”

Seymour said they need their own term.

“They are completely different than we were,” she said. “Supermodels are sort of the thing of the past. They deserve their own title. [Kendall and Gigi] are beautiful girls, and I support all of them, but they need their own title.”

And the title she came up with? “Bitches of the moment,” though, according to Vanity Fair, she did say it with a laugh.

In response, Jacobs shared a photo of Jenner for a Fall 2016 ad and explained why she is a supermodel.

“I will always remember the first time I met Kendall during castings for our Fall 2014 fashion show,” he wrote. “Katie Grand invited her to come by the studio for a brief introduction before she was photographed for the model boards. At the time, I knew very little about Kendall … As history now has it, her very first fashion show was for Marc Jacobs Fall 2014.”

The fashion designer said that Jenner has since been a part of all of his shows, as well as his Spring 2015 ad campaign. He also told a short story about Jenner rocking some enormously tall boots for a shoot.

“Kendall slid those boots on and walked around the studio as if she was in a pair of running shoes: statuesque, confident and just as enthusiastic and excited to be doing the show as if it was her first one,” he wrote.

He finished,”For me, it is the ability of a model to effortlessly transform into a look and character that makes her so appealing and inspiring.”



Jenner took to her own website and wrote a response to Seymour’s comments.

“If you’re not going to tell us not to be in ‘your moment,’ then don’t be in mine!” she wrote. “But, if you choose to be a cyberbully, I’m going to stick to myself.”

She continued, “If people want to call Gigi and I supermodels now, it doesn’t take anything away from supermodels of the past. Obviously, I have so much respect for these women, but right now, we’re the models of this time. Significant? Maybe. Hardworking? For sure.”

Seymour has since responded to her Vanity Fair comment with a side-by-side photo of Hadid and Jenner on her Instagram account.

“I don’t usually address rumours, but since feelings have been hurt I would like to set the story straight,” she wrote. “At an event last week I was jokingly asked if the ‘era of supermodels’ was over, what should we call the new great ‘it’ girls?? There were no names mentioned, and NO ill intent involved. A supermodel is a supermodel. I respect and admire all these women in my industry, in particular Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Having been in the business over 20 years I know how hard these women work. Bravo to both Gigi and Kendall for their success!!”



