Marc Jacobs Sullies His Brand With This Tasteless Sunglasses Ad

Yesterday, Marc Jacobs posted it’s newest ad for sunglasses on YouTube. Within hours, blogs were buzzing about the inappropriate promotional strategy behind it.



The commercial shows an attractive man standing in a park in the middle of the day doing, well, thankfully not what the viewer first assumes.

There is no dialogue in the spot, only the nature sounds one would hear in a park.

The tagline for the square aviators is “Don’t be shady, take a closer look!”

Check out the ad to see what all the fuss is about. It’s safe for work, but only in the most sophomoric way possible:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

