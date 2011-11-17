WHOOPS: Marc Jacobs' Entire Spring Collection Has Been Stolen

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This sounds like a robbery of epic proportions: Marc Jacobs’ entire spring/summer 2012 fashion collection apparently disappeared after being shown in Paris, according to the Daily Telegraph (via Styleite).All 46 looks in the collection were stolen as the clothing was set to be shipped around the world for various buyers to place their orders.



Here’s the email Marc Jacobs’ PR folks sent to break the news:

Dear all,

The Marc Jacobs PR team is sorry to inform you that our press day tomorrow in the Marc Jacobs store is cancelled, due to the theft of the spring/summer 2012 collections during its transfer from Paris.

Yikes. Hopefully we won’t see knockoffs of the collection on the racks at Forever 21 before they’re on sale at Bloomingdale’s.

