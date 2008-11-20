Marc Jacobs Pays $1 Million To Settle Bribery Allegation

When you want to have the hottest fashion show, you have to have the hottest State-owned property for hosting it. Just be careful about how you go about getting access.



NY Post: A company founded by fashion designer Marc Jacobs has paid $1 million to resolve an allegation that it bribed a New York state employee.

Marc Jacobs International was accused last winter of repeatedly paying off a superintendent at a National Guard armory so it could secure the building for its celebrity-studded fashion shows in New York City.

Attorney General Andrew Cuomo announced the settlement Wednesday.

And the poor superintendent? He pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month and will face sentencing in December.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.