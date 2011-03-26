Marc Jacobs' Intern Had A Rather Amazing Meltdown On Twitter Last Night

Be careful who you give your Twitter password to. Or better yet, be careful how you treat your interns!



One of top fashion designer Marc Jacobs‘ disgruntled interns celebrated his last day on the job last night by getting on the Marc Jacobs Intl Twitter account and providing a short but revealing look inside an interns’ at a top fashion house. (Actually, it sounds more like: intern discovers the real world is not quite the place Sex and the City made it out to be.)

The tweets have since been deleted, but the internet being what it is, they naturally have been multiply screengrabbed for posterity. Via the Daily Truffle.

The Robert the intern keeps mentioning, is presumably Robert Duffy, Jacobs’ creative collaborator, and business partner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.