Marc Jacobs wants to cast you and your friends as his next models -- but you must apply via Instagram

Marc Jacobs announced a worldwide model call on Monday looking for the new faces of his Marc by Marc Jacobs campaign.

But the designer doesn’t just want one model, he wants a group of friends to rep his fall/winter campaign. And he wants nornal people!

Jacobs made the announcement via Instagram, naturally.

“Want to be the face of Marc by Marc Jacobs FW15? Cast Me Marc is back! Tag a photo of you with your friends (we’re looking for groups!) on Instagram or Twitter with #castmemarc for a chance to star in our #FW15 ad campaign.

