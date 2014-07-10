Marc Jacobs Launches Its New Campaign With 'Real People' Found On Instagram [THE BRIEF]

Marc Jacobs selected nine real people to be the faces of its new campaign by looking at their Instagram photos. According to PRNewser, the brand put out a call for photo submissions in April and over 70,000 people responded and the new campaign kicked off a few days ago.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DTAC, a phone provider in Thailand, created this new campaign with the help of Y&R encouraging people to put down their phones. The ad suggests that sometimes the best way to solve a problem, like a screaming baby, is through human contact and not a smartphone. The spot finishes with the touching line “Technology will never replace love.”

Upworthy, the viral content website, announced that “promoted posts” sponsored by advertisers typically get more attention on the site than the editorial content it posts, according to a report on Ad Age.

Cindy Gallop, founder of BBH US, says advertisers must change consumers’ negative perceptions of the industry by changing the industry business model. Speaking at The Drum Live, Gallop said of the current model that, “we must blow it up and start again.”

TBWA Worldwide appointed Troy Ruhanen president and CEO of the company. Ruhanen will take over from Tom Carroll who will now fill the position of chairman of TBWA Group.

Digiday looks at five example of good brand extensions, including Play Doh’s Pinterest board filled with ideas of ways to turn empty toy canisters into fun toys and Google Maps’ Smarty Pins, a trivia game created through maps.

Forbes released a list of the most influential CMOs on Twitter. Brands topping the list include General Electric, SAP, Mashable, and Visa.

Adweek puts together a list of the top 10 most viral videos from 2014 so far. Four World Cup ads make the list along with one adorable Super Bowl spot.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.