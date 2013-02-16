Marc Jacobs Designed These Diet Coke Cans To Embody Women Of The 80s, 90s, And Today

Photo: Coca Cola

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs has created three can designs for Diet Coke, one to celebrate each decade since the drink was launched 30 years ago.Following the unveiling of Marc Jacobs as Diet Coke’s new creative director – and the hilarious video to promote the fact – the fizzy drinks company has now unveiled the three limited edition cans created by the designer.



To mark the pop’s 30th anniversary, Jacobs has created one design for each decade, the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties.

‘I Heart ’80s’ embodies the rise of the empowered woman in all her glory, while ‘I Heart ’90s’ when extravagant attitude of the era where fashion, music and art collided in a glamorous exploration of strong femininity and daring attitude, and ‘I Heart ’00s’ is a playful and lighthearted illustration of the sporty-cool decade, embodying humour, sexiness and energy.

“I feel very privileged to be the new creative director of Diet Coke and put my stamp on the 30th Anniversary campaign,” says Jacobs, “Diet Coke is an icon… and I love an icon.”

All three designs will be available on cans and counter bottles nationwide from February 25, and all will feature an exclusive code for the chance to win a Marc Jacobs tote.

