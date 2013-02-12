HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rent Marc Jacobs' SoHo Apartment For $37,500 A Month

Photo: Zillow
Fashion aficionados rejoice — the ultimate Marc Jacobs accessory is now available in the form of the designer’s SoHo apartment in NYC.According to The New York Post, the downtown condo will be available to rent for $37,500 a month beginning on March 1st.
The listing on Zillow states that the home is roughly 2,500-square feet with three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and enormous windows looking out onto the NYC streets. The iconic 40 Mercer St. building was developed by Andre Balazs and architect Jean Nouvel, and has a garage, pool, gym, sauna, and 24-hour doorman.
It also comes fully furnished, so if you’ve ever wanted to live like the beloved fashion designer and Louis Vuitton creative director, now’s your shot.
Here's the building on Mercer Street in NYC's SoHo neighbourhood. Marc Jacobs' apartment is on the 6th floor.
Though the apartment comes with furniture, there are some rooms (like this one) that have space for more, if necessary.
