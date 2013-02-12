HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rent Marc Jacobs' SoHo Apartment For $37,500 A Month

Megan Willett
jacobs soho home

Photo: Zillow

Fashion aficionados rejoice — the ultimate Marc Jacobs accessory is now available in the form of the designer’s SoHo apartment in NYC.According to The New York Post, the downtown condo will be available to rent for $37,500 a month beginning on March 1st.

The listing on Zillow states that the home is roughly 2,500-square feet with three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and enormous windows looking out onto the NYC streets. The iconic 40 Mercer St. building was developed by Andre Balazs and architect Jean Nouvel, and has a garage, pool, gym, sauna, and 24-hour doorman.

It also comes fully furnished, so if you’ve ever wanted to live like the beloved fashion designer and Louis Vuitton creative director, now’s your shot.

Here's the building on Mercer Street in NYC's SoHo neighbourhood. Marc Jacobs' apartment is on the 6th floor.

A long corridor greets guests upon entry.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, the home faces South and West.

The kitchen was custom-built for the designer, and includes a breakfast bar area.

The master bathroom is decked out in white marble and a steam shower.

Though the apartment comes with furniture, there are some rooms (like this one) that have space for more, if necessary.

The entire place comes with three bedrooms. Here's one with a huge window and flat screen TV.

This space works well as an in-home office.

One of the guest bathrooms also has marble floors and glass shower.

A floor plan of the designer's pad, for reference.

