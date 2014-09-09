A Private Equity Exec Is Selling His Stunning New Zealand Mansion For $US4 Million

Private equity exec Marc Holtzman is selling his New Zealand home for $US3.94 million (NZD$4.75 million), newspaper Mountain Scene reports.

Holtzman is the chairman of Hong Kong-based private equity firm Meridian Capital. He previously served as Vice Chairman of Barclays. In 2006, he made a run for Governor of Colorado as a Republican.

Sotheby’s International Realty in Queenstown has the listing.

