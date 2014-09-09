A Private Equity Exec Is Selling His Stunning New Zealand Mansion For $US4 Million

Julia La Roche
The home has slightly more than 5,812 square feet of living space.Sotheby’s International Realty

Private equity exec Marc Holtzman is selling his New Zealand home for $US3.94 million (NZD$4.75 million), newspaper Mountain Scene reports.

Holtzman is the chairman of Hong Kong-based private equity firm Meridian Capital. He previously served as Vice Chairman of Barclays. In 2006, he made a run for Governor of Colorado as a Republican.

Sotheby’s International Realty in Queenstown has the listing.

The home has slightly more than 5,812 square feet of living space.

The home sits on more than 14.5 acres.

Seen here is the entry to the home.

The living room is complete with a fireplace.

Here's another shot of the living room.

The home features a stone paved veranda overlooking the estate.

Seen here is the formal dining room.

Here's another shot of the dining area.

There's a less formal dining area as well that offers views of the mountains and grounds.

The home has a modern kitchen.

The home has four bedrooms. This is the master suite.

There are 4.5 bathrooms.

The lower level features three more bedrooms.

Here's another bedroom.

The home features gorgeous mountain views.

There are gardens offering vegetables, fruits and herbs.

There's also a pinot nior vineyard on site.

Maybe you have $US139 million to spend on your next dream home...

This Insane Florida Palace Is The Most Expensive Home In The US »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.