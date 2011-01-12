If The Knicks Lose Out On Carmelo Anthony, Plan B Is Marc Gasol

The New York Knicks’ desire to acquire Carmelo Anthony has been well-documented, but time after time their overtures have been rebuffed by the Denver Nuggets.



It’s still impossible to say if Carmelo will end up with the New Jersey Nets, but it’s definitely looking less and less likely that he’ll end up with the Knicks.

If that’s the case, the Knicks are expected to pursue Marc Gasol this summer when he becomes a restricted free agent, Marc Berman of the New York Post says.

Pau’s younger brother doesn’t have the star power of ‘Melo, but the truth is that he might fit in better with the Knicks than Anthony. The Knicks have done pretty well this year with Amar’e Stoudemire as their go-to scorer, and trading for Carmelo, who constantly needs the ball, might disrupt their offensive chemistry.

Plus, the Knicks can get Gasol without having to trade away valuable assets like Landry Fields which they would most likely have to move to get ‘Melo.

Gasol is a strong interior defender and is known for being good on the pick-and-roll. He’s also a strong rebounder and could create even more space for Amar’e.

He doesn’t have the name of Carmelo Anthony, but he might be a better piece to the Knicks puzzle.

