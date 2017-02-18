Grizzlies center Marc Gasol drove 400 miles in a Tesla to New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Game

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol arrived at the NBA All-Star Game in New Olreans in style.

Instead of taking a short flight down to New Orleans, Gasol decided to drive his Tesla.

Gasol posted a picture as he prepared for the 400-mile journey. Teslas must be roomy if Gasol, who is 7-foot-1, is comfortable making the long trip in one.

Chris Herrington of Memphis Commercial Appeal also reported the journey.

Gasol hasn’t yet posted any updates on social media about arriving in New Orleans, so hopefully, his Tesla didn’t run out of a charge before he got there.

Headed to New Orleans, no gas needed. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/2OV0TeKswk

— Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) February 16, 2017

Have confirmation that Marc Gasol is indeed driving himself to New Orleans today. Hope he takes detour time to hit the tamale trail.

— Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) February 16, 2017

@neo_real_ist Person who confirmed for me added “hope he’s able to find some charging stations.”

— Chris Herrington (@HerringtonNBA) February 16, 2017

NOW WATCH: The Olympic Park in Rio is a ghost town and its pools are turning green again



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.