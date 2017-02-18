Grizzlies center Marc Gasol drove 400 miles in a Tesla to New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Game

Scott Davis

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol arrived at the NBA All-Star Game in New Olreans in style.

Instead of taking a short flight down to New Orleans, Gasol decided to drive his Tesla.

Gasol posted a picture as he prepared for the 400-mile journey. Teslas must be roomy if Gasol, who is 7-foot-1, is comfortable making the long trip in one.

Chris Herrington of Memphis Commercial Appeal also reported the journey.

Gasol hasn’t yet posted any updates on social media about arriving in New Orleans, so hopefully, his Tesla didn’t run out of a charge before he got there.

