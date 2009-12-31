Marc Faber: Treasuries Are For Idiots, Watch Out For A 10-20% Correction In Stocks Before Another Rally

Apocalypse aficionado Marc Faber was on CNBC today talking about his house on the beach in Vietnam, among other things. Key points included:



-A stronger dollar will be positive for equities based on historical market data.

-The U.S. market will outperform emerging markets for the first half of 2010.

-Stocks and associated indices may have 10-20% correction, followed by another rally.

-The worst thing you can do for a long-term buy is purchase Treasuries.

-The private sector is de-leveraging while the government levers up. This process is expected to continue.

Watch the entire interview below. Thanks to PragCap for the video.



