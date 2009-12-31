US

Marc Faber: Treasuries Are For Idiots, Watch Out For A 10-20% Correction In Stocks Before Another Rally

Vince Veneziani

Apocalypse aficionado Marc Faber was on CNBC today talking about his house on the beach in Vietnam, among other things. Key points included:

-A stronger dollar will be positive for equities based on historical market data.
-The U.S. market will outperform emerging markets for the first half of 2010.
-Stocks and associated indices may have 10-20% correction, followed by another rally.
-The worst thing you can do for a long-term buy is purchase Treasuries.
-The private sector is de-leveraging while the government levers up. This process is expected to continue.

Watch the entire interview below. Thanks to PragCap for the video.

