Marc Faber: Treasuries Are For Idiots, Watch Out For A 10-20% Correction In Stocks Before Another Rally

Apocalypse aficionado Marc Faber was on CNBC today talking about his house on the beach in Vietnam, among other things. Key points included:
-A stronger dollar will be positive for equities based on historical market data.
-The U.S. market will outperform emerging markets for the first half of 2010.
-Stocks and associated indices may have 10-20% correction, followed by another rally.
-The worst thing you can do for a long-term buy is purchase Treasuries.
-The private sector is de-leveraging while the government levers up. This process is expected to continue.
Watch the entire interview below. Thanks to PragCap for the video.
