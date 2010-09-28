Marc Faber: The Fed Is Creating Dangerous Bubbles Around The World, And Stocks Will Tank In October

The original merchant of doom Marc Faber has a good, wide-ranging interview with the Economic Times of India.



For US investors, he argues that bullishness has come on too fast, and that the pain we haven’t felt in September has merely been delayed until October and November.

And he also warns that the ramifications of Fed printing will be felt in unexpected ways around the world:

Says Faber:

Now what happens if so much money flows to emerging economies is that you get bubbles over time – currency bubbles, stock market bubbles, real estate bubbles. The question is then how do these emerging economies’ central banks react to that. The Brazilian Finance Minister has just said we are in the midst of a currency war, a foreign exchange war and the central banks of emerging economies have a choice to do nothing – then they have high domestic inflationary pressures with accompanying bubbles – or they tighten monetary policies and their currency becomes even stronger and you have a speculative bubble in the currency. So the Fed has put them actually in a very difficult position and I believe we are going to end up with bubbles in precious metals and to some extent in emerging economies’ real estate and equity markets and every bubble eventually bursts. It does not have to happen tomorrow. It could last another year, but the Fed is actually endangering emerging economies at the present time.

And on the Fed:

The whole world is now optimistic and positioned to take advantage of forever expansionary monetary policies by buying assets, precious metals, real estate, equities, and everybody believes that the central banks in the world will print and print and print and print. That is correct, they will do that, but they printed, printed and printed and we still saw a financial crisis in 2008. So I can print and print and print, and you can still have big corrections in the market. But I believe that if the S&P in the US drops 15-20% to around 900-950, the Fed would come out not with this quantitative easing No. 2, but with quantitative easing No. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 until the asset markets go up again. They are going to print and print and print.

