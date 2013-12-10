MARC FABER: Stocks Could Surge Another 20% From Here

Marc Faber, author of “The Gloom Boom And Doom Report,” maintains as bearish a tone as ever.

He warns that increased risks means that equity investors may not benefit from high future returns.

Still, he believes that U.S. stocks may go up another 10-20% in 2014.

Though he warns it’s too late to invest.

Faber gave an interview to King World News:

Concerning the share markets, the big question is this: Since 2010, we had a massive outperformance of the US vis-a-vis emerging economies. The US cyclically adjusted earnings P/E ratios are relatively high, which would indicate low returns for the next 7 to 10 years. In other words, in the opinion of Jeremy Grantham returns of less than 2% are negative in real terms for each of the next 7 years. Conversely, in emerging economies we had bear markets. In some markets, adjusted for the depreciation for currencies like the Brazilian real, the Indian rupee, and so forth, we had declines of 30% to 50% from the highs. So the question for the investor is, ‘Do I buy the US that is still currently momentum driven but it won’t be driven forever, or do I gradually move into emerging economies?’ I think it’s too early to move into emerging economies, and I think it’s too late to buy US stocks. They (US stocks) may go up another 10%, maybe even 20%, but the risks have increased significantly and I don’t think equity investors in the US, aside from a short-term trading opportunity, will reap very high returns in the future. Now, compared to equities in emerging economies and equities in the US, what is really incredibly depressed are mining companies. My preference has always been to own physical gold, but I have to say that at this level the mining companies are relatively good values.

Faber joins fellow bears like John Hussman, Bob Janjuah, Richard Russell, and Jeremy Grantham who all warn that stocks may book another double-digit’s worth of gains before collapsing.

