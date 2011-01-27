Here's That Marc Faber Video Where He Compares Obama To A Prostitute That Everyone Is Talking About

Marc Faber spoke to Bloomberg Television (via Zero Hedge) yesterday about his views on the global economy, most notably the Fed, President Obama, and the U.S. fiscal position.



It should be prefaced with this note: Marc Faber has a habit of dramatic dialogue and language. Nevertheless, some interesting and exciting insights in here.

2:00 We foreigners, we just laugh about someone like Mr. Obama.

2:20 I was very critical of Mr. Bush, but at least he had one line and he stuck to it. “But at least he didn’t change his mind continuously and prostitute himself.”

3:05 The President in the U.S. needs to tell the American public they need to tighten their belts for five years to repair the damage done by the Fed to the U.S. economy.

Plenty more on markets thereafter.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.