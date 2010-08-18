Marc Faber: Mongolia Could Be The "Saudi Arabia Of Asia"

Marc Faber spoke with CNBC about the state of emerging markets and, notably, frontier markets. He mainly focused on the potential of Mongolia and Ivanhoe Mines, of which he is a director.

0:30 Frontier markets offer a lot of potential now that many emerging markets are becoming developed.

1:10 Mongolia is seeing very strong growth, and could be the “Saudi Arabia of Asia”, with 2 million people, massive area, and a tremendous amount of resources.

2:20 There are several funds emerging to invest in Mongolia and Ivanhoe Mines also offer opportunity.

3:00 Ivanhoe has three risks: Mongolian risks, commodity collapse risks, and its relationship with Rio Tinto

5:00 We’re going to have a further decline into October in the U.S., and if we fall too far we’ll see a massive stimulus response

