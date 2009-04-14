Marc Faber Is Bullish On Banks

Mr. Doom Boom Gloom Marc Faber has said we’re due for a slight pullback, but for the most part he’s bullish. He thinks the S&P 500 is headed to 1000, and in particular he likes the banks.



Bloomberg: “You have essentially a government that gives financials free money at the expense of the taxpayer,” Faber said. “With this free money, they may actually have decent earnings in the near future.”

This is a point many have made already, so isn’t it all baked in? Not necessarily.

He thinks Citigroup (C) could go back to $5 or $10… before possibly getting wiped out.

Good luck playing that one.

